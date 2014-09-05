Julia Roberts named People's 'most beautiful' for record 5th time
NEW YORK Julia Roberts was named People magazine's world's most beautiful woman for a record 5th time on Wednesday, but the actress said she thought her best years were yet to come.
LOS ANGELES Actress Scarlett Johansson has given birth to a girl, her first child with her journalist fiance, the actress' representative confirmed on Thursday.
Johansson, 29, and French journalist Romain Dauriac welcomed daughter Rose, the first child for both of them. The couple have been engaged since September 2013.
The "Captain America" actress was previously married to actor Ryan Reynolds. They divorced in 2011.
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Eric Kelsey and Lisa Shumaker)
NEW YORK Julia Roberts was named People magazine's world's most beautiful woman for a record 5th time on Wednesday, but the actress said she thought her best years were yet to come.
BANGKOK Authorities in Thailand's capital are banishing its world-famous street-food vendors as part of a clean-up drive by the military government, outraging foodies and threatening the livelihoods of the road-side cooks.