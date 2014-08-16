ZURICH Aug 16 The former head of Zurich
Insurance and lead director of Goldman Sachs
James Schiro has died at the age of 68, the bank said.
The American citizen, who also served on the boards of
Pepsico and Reva Medical, had retired from
the bank's board in July after being diagnosed with multiple
myeloma, a type of blood cancer.
"We are greatly saddened by the passing on August 13 of our
former lead director, James Schiro. Our thoughts are with his
wife and children," Goldman Sachs said on its Twitter feed on
Friday.
In 2002, Schiro became the first non-Swiss to lead Zurich
Financial Services, later renamed Zurich Insurance. He spent
seven years at the top and helped restore the then troubled
insurer back to profitability.
Before joining Zurich, Schiro served as chief executive of
accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers. He was named
lead independent director of Goldman Sachs in 2012.
