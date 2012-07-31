Actors Ashton Kutcher (2nd R) and Demi Moore (R) pose with their children Rumer Willis (L) and Scout LaRue Willis at the film premiere of ''Live Free or Die Hard'' in New York, June 22, 2007. REUTERS/Keith Bedford/Files

NEW YORK A judge on Tuesday agreed to dismiss charges of public drinking and carrying fake ID against Scout Willis, the daughter of actors Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, as long as she completes two days of community service.

Willis, 21, did not appear in Manhattan Criminal Court with her lawyer, who formally agreed to the deal on her behalf.

"It should be resolved as an ultimate dismissal and it will be," said Stacey Richman, who represented Willis, a student at Brown University.

Willis was arrested in early June after she was spotted drinking a can of Pakistani beer at a subway station near Union Square in Manhattan. Willis, then 20, gave police a New York state identity card with the name of Katherine Kelly, according to court documents.

She was charged with misdemeanor counts of second-degree criminal impersonation and consumption of alcohol in a public place.

(Reporting by Lily Kuo; Editing by Barbara Goldberg and Cynthia Osterman)