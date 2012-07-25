NEW YORK, July 25 Fourteen years after his
classic sitcom ended, Jerry Seinfeld is returning to Thursday
nights in New York City.
He won't appear on primetime television, however. From Oct.
4 to Nov. 8, Seinfeld will perform a full stand-up comedy show
in a different theater in the city's five boroughs nearly every
Thursday, the night his hit show "Seinfeld" aired on NBC from
1990 to 1998.
Seinfeld hasn't performed a full show in the Big Apple since
1998, when he sold out the Broadhurst Theater on Broadway
shortly after his sitcom ended.
"I was born in Brooklyn, went to school in Queens and
started out as a comedian in Manhattan. I feel like New York
City taught me how to be funny. I'm so excited to perform a
special series of shows for my beloved home town," Seinfeld said
in a press release on Wednesday.
Tickets for the five shows, which will open with comedian
Colin Quinn, go on sale on Monday, July 30.
