NEW YORK Oct 6 Tony-winning actress Marian
Seldes, regarded as one of the great ladies of the American
stage and famous for never missing a single performance during
an entire four-year Broadway run of "Deathtrap," died at her
Manhattan home on Monday at age 86.
Her death, which followed a prolonged illness, was announced
by her brother, Timothy Seldes, in a statement issued through a
her longtime publicist, Sam Rudy.
In a career spanning six decades, Seldes performed in film,
television and radio but was most celebrated for her theater
work, making her Broadway debut in 1948 in the Robinson Jeffers
adaptation of "Medea," directed by John Gielgud and starring
Judith Anderson in the title role.
Seldes earned five Tony nominations, winning for her
supporting role in "A Delicate Balance" by the playwright Edward
Albee, with whom she had a long association. She received a Tony
Lifetime Achievement Award for her body of work in 2010.
(Reporting by Alicia Powell in New York; Additional reporting
and writing by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles)