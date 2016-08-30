Aug 30 Pop singer Selena Gomez said on Tuesday
she was taking time out to deal with panic attacks and
depression thought to be a side effect of her lupus disease.
Gomez, 24, issued the statement in the midst of her Revival
world tour, and about a year after revealing that she had been
diagnosed with lupus.
Lupus is an autoimmune disease that can damage any part of
the body and affects some 1.5 million Americans, according to
the Lupus Foundation of America.
It was not immediately clear when she would start her break
or what would happen with the rest of her tour, mostly in Europe
and South America, through the end of 2016.
"I've discovered that anxiety, panic attacks and depression
can be side effects of lupus, which can present their own
challenges," she said.
"I want to be proactive and focus on maintaining my health
and happiness and have decided that the best way forward is to
take some time off ... I need to face this head on to ensure I
am doing everything possible to be my best," the former Disney
Channel star said.
Gomez announced her decision about two weeks after getting
into a social media feud with her ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber,
after the Canadian pop star posted images to his Instagram page
of himself and his latest girlfriend, Sofia Richie.
Fans posted negative comments and Bieber made his account
private in response.
"If you can't handle the hate then stop posting pictures of
your girlfriend lol -it should be special between you two only,"
Gomez wrote under an image of the new couple. "Don't be mad at
your fans. They love you."
Gomez, who found fame as a teenager through the 2007-12
Disney Channel series "Wizards of Waverly Place," also canceled
half of her "Stars Dance" tour in 2014 when she was initially
diagnosed with lupus.
(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Bernard Orr)