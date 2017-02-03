MEXICO CITY Feb 3 Lorenzo Servitje, one of the
original founders of globally successful Mexican breadmaker
Bimbo, has died at 98, the company said on Friday.
Along with four others, Servitje founded Bimbo
in 1945, and served in various top management roles during his
many years with the company, one of Mexico's top international
brands with a major presence in the United States.
"We will always remember him as a great man, a leader and
inspiration," Bimbo said in a statement, announcing his death.
The company did not give a cause of death, but said he
passed away on Friday in Mexico City.
(Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Matthew Lewis)