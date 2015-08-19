LOS ANGELES Aug 19 U.S. television actress
Shannen Doherty, best known for her roles in "Beverly Hills,
90210" and "Charmed," is currently undergoing treatment for
breast cancer, celebrity publication People magazine said
Wednesday.
Doherty, 44, told People that she is focusing on her
recovery. The magazine also cited legal documents from a recent
lawsuit filed by the actress that disclosed her illness, saying
she was first diagnosed with the cancer in March this year.
A representative for the actress could not be reached by
Reuters for comment.
Doherty is best known for playing Brenda Walsh in the early
1990s series "90210," which followed the lives of Southern
California teens, and Prue Halliwell on late 1990s series
"Charmed," which followed three sisters with magical abilities.
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)