* TCG BDC Inc- announced that it plans to make an initial public offering of 9 million shares of its common stock
LONDON, Aug 31 (IFR) - Paul Clews is joining law firm Shearman & Sterling's high-yield team in London, the company announced on Friday.
Clews most recently held a transactional management role at Barclays, before which he worked as a corporate and capital markets associate at firms in London, New York and New Zealand.
Clews has in-depth experience in the field of US debt capital markets and was most recently involved in high-yield bond offerings for INEOS, Swissport, Codere, Cable and Wireless Communications and Nord Anglia Education Limited. (Reporting By Josie Cox, editing by Helene Durand)
Tiger Management Llc reports 5.68 percent passive stake in T2 biosystems Inc as of may 25