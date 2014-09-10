Actor Shia LaBeouf departs Manhattan Criminal Court in New York after facing charges for disorderly conduct and harassment September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

NEW YORK Actor Shia LaBeouf pleaded guilty in court on Wednesday to a violation of disorderly conduct following his arrest in June for disturbing a performance of "Cabaret" on Broadway.

The bearded 28-year-old, who starred in the "Transformer" films and with Harrison Ford in "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull," was dressed in a dark suit, white shirt and tie as he told the court he understood the plea.

Under the terms of the plea, he must complete a treatment program, attend all scheduled court appearances and have no new arrests for six months.

The judge also asked for a letter from the facility where the actor is being treated.

If he meets all the conditions, in six months he will be able to withdraw the plea and the case will be cleared. His next court date was set for November.

"We appreciate the thoughtfulness of the resolution of the matter by the district attorney's office," his lawyer, G. Robert Gage, told reporters outside Manhattan Criminal Court in lower Manhattan.

"The matter has been resolved," he added.

The actor made no comment as police escorted him out of the courthouse and he was surrounded by television crews and photographers.

Shortly after his arrest, the actor's publicist said he was receiving outpatient care and had realized that his strange behavior was part of a bigger problem.

The California-born actor was escorted out of New York's Studio 54 during the "Cabaret" performances after he began making a disturbance and used obscene language.

He was charged with two counts of disorderly conduct, one count of trespass, one count of criminal trespass and harassment in the second degree during his arraignment.

His arrest in June followed a series of incidents in which he behaved strangely, including walking out a press conference at the Berlin International Film Festival in February. He also attended a red carpet premiere with a brown paper bag on his head that read, "I Am Not Famous Anymore."

LaBeouf will star with Brad Pitt in the upcoming World War Two drama "Fury," scheduled to be released later this year.

(Editing by David Gregorio)