LONDON, July 6 A 30-year-old woman admitted to a
court on Friday that she smashed a window at music impresario
Simon Cowell's London home in March with a broken brick.
Leanne Zaloumis pleaded not guilty to two other counts of
affray and burglary at Isleworth Crown Court in west London,
where she was granted bail.
But the court also told her that she must not attempt to
contact the "X Factor" and "Britain's Got Talent" judge or go
within 300 yards (metres) of his property in the upmarket
Holland Park area, the Press Association (PA) reported.
Cowell, 52, was watching television in his bedroom when he
heard a "loud bang" from his bathroom on the evening of March
24.
Zaloumis was taken to Notthing Hill police station after
being found inside a walk-in-wardrobe at the house, a previous
hearing was told.
She was also accused of shouting at Cowell and hurling items
at his bathroom window while standing on a roof outside.
Judge John Denniss did not sentence Zaloumis because
of administrative delays, but granted conditional bail because
she has already served around three months in custody.
As well as banning her from contacting Cowell, he told her
she must stay at her home address, remain inside between 7 p.m.
and 7 a.m. and wear an electronic tag, the PA said.
