Musician Ringo Starr and his wife Barbara gesture during a 'Peace & Love' event to celebrate Starr's 75th birthday in Los Angeles, California, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES Former Beatle Ringo Starr, who turned 75 on Tuesday, said he would keep on playing the drums as he celebrated his birthday with his traditional "peace and love" salute.

The tradition began some 10 years ago when he was asked what he wanted for his birthday -- the response was if "everybody in the world could say peace and love ... at noon on July 7."

Starr has since invited members of the public to join him in doing the sign and asked his fans to use #PeaceandLove on social media platforms.

"It's international now ... Wherever I am on my birthday that's where we do it. And it's growing by the response I get," Starr said at Tuesday's birthday celebrations in Los Angeles.

"It's come a long way ... In Chicago was the first one and we've been to New York and we've done several times in LA and we did it in Hamburg."

In April, Starr was inducted as a solo artist into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the last of the Beatles to receive the accolade.

When asked what lay head, Starr said: "Well, keep playing, that's what's left to do. I love to play, I play drums so that will just continue."

"It's what I do, it's what I did before The Beatles and before the peace and love birthday. I'll play drums and entertain and sing a few songs."

