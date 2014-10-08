(Updates attribution for Ted 2, adds Screen Actors Guild
resignation in paragraphs 2 and 3)
By Piya Sinha-Roy
LOS ANGELES Oct 7 Media reports that actor
Stephen Collins had admitted to sexual misconduct with underage
girls have prompted a new look at allegations of criminal
behavior made in 2012 against the star of the popular television
show "7th Heaven," Los Angeles police said on Tuesday.
Collins, 67, who played a well-meaning pastor in the
family-friendly TV series, was dropped on Tuesday from the
upcoming Universal Pictures comedy "Ted 2," a source with
knowledge of the film production told Reuters, after the
allegations broke.
Collins also resigned on Tuesday from his position on the
national board of directors of the Screen Actors Guild, the
union said.
Cable network UP TV, which hosts reruns of "7th Heaven,"
also said it is removing the show from its schedule in light of
what it described as "disturbing allegations surrounding
Collins."
Los Angeles police spokeswoman Officer Nuria Vanegas said
police were reviewing a 2012 case against Collins, although a
crime report was never made at the time.
"We are reviewing the investigation to make sure nothing was
missed at the time," Vanegas told Reuters, saying the Los
Angeles police were working with the New York Police Department.
"The case is not reopened, but we are reviewing again for
accuracy."
No further details were available.
Celebrity news outlet TMZ released an audio tape on Tuesday
that it said revealed Collins admitting during a therapy session
that he had exposed himself and molested underage girls.
Collin's estranged wife, Faye Grant, said in a statement on
Tuesday that she was not involved in the release of the tape.
"I woke up today to learn that an extremely private
recording I handed over to the authorities in 2012 per their
request in connection with a criminal investigation was recently
disseminated to the press," Grant said.
Collins played a father of seven in the 1996-2007 TV series.
His representatives did not respond to requests for comment.
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Patricia Reaney, David
Gregorio and Cynthia Osterman)