LOS ANGELES Oct 15 The Los Angeles County
Sheriff is investigating actor Stephen Collins on an allegation
of indecent exposure or molesting a teenage girl three decades
ago, the department said on Wednesday.
The alleged incident happened in the summer of 1983 in West
Hollywood, Calif., while the victim was 13 years old, the
sheriff's department said, a week after the Los Angeles Police
Department said they were reviewing a past case against the "7th
Heaven" star.
Collins, 67, is best known for playing a well-meaning pastor
and father of seven in the family-friendly TV series "7th
Heaven" that aired between 1996 and 2007.
The 1983 accusation was first reported to Los Angeles police
on Oct. 9 before being turned over to the sheriff's department,
which has jurisdiction over West Hollywood.
It was unclear if California's statute of limitations would
permit criminal or civil charges from being filed in the case.
Celebrity news outlet TMZ released an audio tape last week
that it said revealed Collins admitting during a therapy session
that he had exposed himself and molested underage girls.
The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department said it was working
with the New York Police Department on the investigation.
Collins has not been charged in any investigation. His
attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, did not immediately return a
message seeking comment.
Last week, Los Angeles police said it was reviewing a 2012
case against Collins.
Collins was dropped from the upcoming Universal Pictures
comedy "Ted 2" after the allegations were first publicized last
week.
(Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Piya Sinha-Roy, Bernard
Orr)