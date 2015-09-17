By Katherine Davis-Young
| LOS ANGELES, Sept 17
LOS ANGELES, Sept 17 Restaurant chain Buffalo
Wild Wings Inc said on Thursday it would stop airing
commercials featuring comedian and actor Steve Rannazzisi after
he admitted that he lied about his personal experience of the
Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the World Trade Center in New York.
"Upon careful review, we have decided to discontinue airing
our current television commercials featuring Steve Rannazzisi,"
Buffalo Wild Wings said in a statement.
In multiple interviews in recent years, Rannazzisi, star of
the FX comedy series "The League," described memories of working
for Merrill Lynch in the World Trade Center in New York City
when hijacked planes were flown into the buildings.
Rannazzisi, 37, had said the events of that day inspired him
to move to Los Angeles and pursue a comedy career.
The New York Times reported this week that Merrill Lynch had
no record of his employment and had no offices in either tower.
After being confronted by the newspaper, he said in a statement
that he was working in New York City during the 9/11 attacks but
was not in the World Trade Center.
"As a young man, I made a mistake that I deeply regret and
for which apologies may still not be enough,' Rannazzisi posted
on Twitter on Wednesday. "I don't know why I said this. This was
inexcusable. I am truly, truly sorry."
Rannazzisi's upcoming special on Comedy Central, "Breaking
Dad," is scheduled to air on Saturday.
Following the comedian's apology, the network said on
Wednesday, "We are very disappointed to hear about Steve's
misrepresentations and are currently determining how we will
move forward."
(Editing by Piya Sinha-Roy; Toni Reinhold)