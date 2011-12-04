LOS ANGELES Alan Sues, known for portraying outlandish characters on the hit NBC Show "Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In," has died at age 85, a statement on his website said.

Sues died on Thursday night while watching television at his home in West Hollywood, longtime friend Michael Gregg Michaud said on the site.

He had recently been in poor health, Michaud said.

From 1968 to 1972, Sues was a recurring performer on "Laugh-In," playing an eccentric children's host named Uncle Al the Kiddies' Pal and an effeminate sportscaster called Big Al.

The California native was also known for his role as a clumsy and outrageously flamboyant Peter Pan on peanut butter commercials during the time he co-starred in "Laugh-In."

Sues later performed on Broadway in the 1970s as Professor Moriarty in the play "Sherlock Holmes." (Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis: Editing by Greg McCune and Peter Cooney)