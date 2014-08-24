Suge Knight, a controversial figure in the world of music is shown athis desk August 8, 2001 in Los Angeles. REUTERS/FILES

Hip-hop music mogul Suge Knight was shot and injured early on Sunday morning at a nightclub in West Hollywood in an incident involving several victims, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.

"We can confirm that the person known as Suge Knight has been identified as one of several victims in a shooting in West Hollywood," a spokesman for the department told Reuters.

TMZ entertainment news website reported that Knight was leaving a pre-MTV Video Music Awards party at the 1OAK club on Sunset Strip and that he was in intensive care after undergoing surgery at Cedars-Sinai Hospital. TMZ said he had multiple bullet wounds.

Cedars-Sinai would not confirm or deny that Knight was a patient, citing privacy laws.

Knight, whose real name is Marion, co-founded Death Row Records, a label that produced major rap hits in the early 1990s from artists such as Tupac Shakur, Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg.

Knight's hip-hop empire declined in the mid-1990s after he went to prison for a parole violation, Shakur was murdered and Dr. Dre left the Death Row label.

