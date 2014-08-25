Ballet great Baryshnikov granted Latvian citizenship
RIGA Latvia has granted citizenship to ballet great Mikhail Baryshnikov, who left more than 50 years ago when the Baltic country was still under the Soviet rule.
Hip-hop music mogul Suge Knight was among three people shot and injured early on Sunday morning at a nightclub in West Hollywood, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.
"We can confirm that the person known as Suge Knight has been identified as one of several victims in a shooting in West Hollywood," a spokesman for the department told Reuters.
Knight, 49, and another man, aged 32, and a woman, 19, were wounded, transported to local hospitals and expected to recover, the department said in a statement.
TMZ entertainment news website reported that Knight was leaving a pre-MTV Video Music Awards party at the 1OAK club on Sunset Strip and that he was in intensive care after undergoing surgery at Cedars-Sinai Hospital. TMZ said he had multiple bullet wounds.
An MTV spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Cedars-Sinai would not confirm or deny that Knight was a patient, citing privacy laws.
Knight, whose real name is Marion, co-founded Death Row Records, a label that produced major rap hits in the early 1990s from artists such as Tupac Shakur, Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg.
Knight's hip-hop empire declined in the mid-1990s after he went to prison for a parole violation, Shakur was murdered and Dr. Dre left the Death Row label.
(Reporting by Fiona Ortiz in Chicago; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
RIGA Latvia has granted citizenship to ballet great Mikhail Baryshnikov, who left more than 50 years ago when the Baltic country was still under the Soviet rule.
BOSTON Social media company Instagram pulled photos by U.S. photographer Imogen Cunningham promoting an exhibit at Boston's Museum of Fine Arts, saying they violated decency standards, even as parent company Facebook Inc faces criticism for users' live videos of murder.