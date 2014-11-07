(Corrects to show Williams did not fail to appear in court)
Nov 5 Rap mogul Marion "Suge" Knight pleaded not
guilty on Wednesday to accusations that he stole a camera from a
celebrity photographer in southern California, the Los Angeles
County District Attorney's Office said.
Knight, 49, entered his plea at a Los Angeles courthouse and
was placed back into custody on $500,000 bail afterward, the
District Attorney's Office said via Twitter.
Knight and comedian Katt Williams, 43, were arrested last
week and charged with one count of robbery each in connection
with the Sept. 5 incident outside a Beverly Hills studio.
Knight, best known as the head of Death Row Records, a
leading music label in the 1990s featuring artists such as Dr.
Dre, Tupac Shakur and Snoop Dogg, was arrested in Las Vegas last
Wednesday.
Las Vegas police said Knight was separately booked for
driving on a suspended license.
If convicted, Knight faces up to 30 years to life in state
prison because of a previous felony conviction of assault with a
deadly weapon. He is due back in court on Dec. 24, said Los
Angeles County District Attorney's Office spokeswoman Jane
Robison.
Williams, whose legal name is Micah and is known for his
observations about black life in the United States, faces up to
seven years in prison, if convicted. He was released on bond
last week and is set to be arraigned on Dec. 24, Robison said.
An attorney for Knight was not immediately available for
comment.
(Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by
Clarence Fernandez)