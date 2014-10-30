LOS ANGELES Hip-hop mogul Marion "Suge" Knight and comedian Katt Williams were arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of stealing a camera from a celebrity photographer in Beverly Hills last month, the Los Angeles County District attorney said on Wednesday.

Knight, 49, and Williams, 43, were each charged with one count of robbery, the district attorney said.

They are accused of stealing the camera of a female celebrity photographer on Sept. 5 outside of a studio in Beverly Hills.

Prosecutors said they would seek $1 million bond for Knight, who has a prior felony conviction for assault with a deadly weapon, and $75,000 bond for Williams, whose legal name is Micah.

Williams was arrested at a court in Inglewood, California, after he had arrived for an arraignment in a separate assault case, the district attorney said.

Knight, best known as the powerful head of Death Row Records, a leading label in the 1990s featuring artists such as Dr. Dre, Tupac Shakur and Snoop Dogg, was arrested in Las Vegas.

Las Vegas police said Knight was separately booked for driving on a suspended license.

If convicted, Knight faces up to 30 years to life in state prison because of his previous conviction. Williams, known for his observations about African-American life, faces up to seven years in prison, if convicted.

Williams' agent was not immediately available for comment. A number listed for Knight was not answered.

(Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Mary Milliken and Richard Chang)