BOSTON May 13 A U.S. judge on Monday ordered
the release of previously sealed documents in the criminal
hacking case against deceased Internet activist Aaron Swartz.
Swartz committed suicide in January before going to trial
for allegedly stealing millions of academic articles from a
private database using a computer network at the Massachusetts
Institute of Technology.
Swartz's estate asked for the documents to be released to
shed light on what they have termed an overzealous prosecution
of the 26-year-old.
The documents, which include information about Swartz's
purported hacking into the JSTOR database using MIT's computer
network, must be stripped of the names of witnesses and law
enforcement personnel, District Judge Nathaniel Gorton ordered.
Information about weaknesses in the two institution's computer
networks must also be redacted, Gorton said.
Since Swartz's death, "MIT and JSTOR were subjected to a
variety of threats and harassing incidents by individuals
purportedly retaliating in the name of Mr. Swartz," Gorton wrote
to explain why the names should not be released. The incidents
included a hoax report in February that a gunman was on the
loose on MIT's campus.
Swartz founded the group Demand Progress and led a
successful campaign to block a bill introduced in 2011 in the
U.S. House of Representatives called the Stop Online Piracy Act,
which generated fierce opposition in the technological
community. He also helped create an early version of the Web
feed system RSS and played a role in building the popular news
sharing web site Reddit.
The case ignited a controversy over U.S. Attorney Carmen
Ortiz's reliance on the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act law.
Prosecutors working for Ortiz used the law to charge Swartz with
13 felony counts that carried maximum prison time of 35 years
although he had not profited from the JSTOR
downloading.
Ortiz's office, which had pressed to have the names removed
from the documents, praised the ruling. "We believe that the
Court's ruling strikes a reasonable balance between providing
the public access to relevant information and protecting the
privacy and safety interests of witnesses and victims in this
matter," spokeswoman Christina DiIorio-Sterling said in an
email.
(Reporting by Aaron Pressman; editing by Andrew Hay)