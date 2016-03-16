Bronski Beat and baggy jeans, AIDS movie takes Cannes back to the 80s
CANNES, France Remember the days when AIDS was considered by some to be a "gay plague" and the word "condom" was taboo in polite company?
LONDON Television writer and producer Sylvia Anderson, the voice of Lady Penelope in popular 1960s television show "Thunderbirds", has died aged 88 after a short illness.
Anderson, who co-created the marionette puppet show with her late ex-husband Gerry, passed away at her UK home, according to a statement on her official website.
Debuting on British television screens in 1965, "Thunderbirds" followed a secret rescue performing organisation and its elegant Lady Penelope character, who was driven around in a pink Rolls-Royce, was modelled on Anderson.
The show aired for just two seasons but has gained a huge following since.
"Sylvia was a mother and a legend – her intelligence was phenomenal but her creativity and tenacity unchallenged," her daughter Dee Anderson wrote on the site.
"She was a force in every way, and will be sadly missed."
Born to a boxer and dressmaker from south London in 1927, Anderson also worked on television shows such as "Stingray" and "Joe 90".
Her former husband Gerry Anderson died in 2012.
(Reporting By Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Toby Chopra)
CANNES, France Remember the days when AIDS was considered by some to be a "gay plague" and the word "condom" was taboo in polite company?
LOS ANGELES As co-creator David Lynch introduced the first screening of his much-anticipated revival of the 1990s TV series "Twin Peaks", he evoked the image of the tall green Douglas fir trees that came to define the mysterious small town setting of his show.