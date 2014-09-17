Sept 17 Pop star Taylor Swift, who has adopted a
sexier look on red carpets, was named People magazine's
best-dressed celebrity of the year on Wednesday.
Swift led the annual unranked list of the top 10
best-dressed celebrity style icons that also included
Oscar-winner Lupita Nyong'o, singers Jennifer Lopez and Rihanna
and actresses Emma Stone and Emma Watson.
Rising starlets Chloe Grace Moretz and "Mad Men" actress
Kiernan Shipka tied for a spot on the list, rounding out the 11
honorees.
Swift, 24, opted for figure-hugging ball gowns, cropped tops
with skirts, sequined mini dresses and most recently at the MTV
Video Music Awards, a derriere-skimming Mary Katrantzou alphabet
romper that she told the magazine "was a risk." The singer
described her own style as "feminine, leggy and ever-changing."
"Scandal" actress Kerry Washington was named world's best
dressed woman last year, but she did not feature in this year's
list.
People also named its best-dressed celebrity couples, which
include singer John Legend and model wife Chrissy Teigen,
country music couple Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert and late
night talk show host Seth Meyers and his wife Alexi Ashe.
The full list can be viewed at www.people.com/bestdressed.
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Eric Kelsey and
Cynthia Osterman)