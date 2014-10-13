LOS ANGELES Oct 13 The daughters of U.S.
President Barack Obama, entertainers, a Nobel laureate and a
girl baseball player all made Time's annual list of most
influential teenagers, the magazine said on Monday.
First daughters Malia, 16, and Sasha, 13; Grammy-winning New
Zealand singer Lorde, 17; and Nobel Prize Winner Malala
Yousafzai, 17, the Pakistani education activist winner, were all
on the unranked list dominated by 20 females.
Time said it compiled its list of 25 teens - 29, counting
accolades shared by siblings and partners - by analyzing their
social media following, business successes and cultural
importance.
The youngest were Sasha Obama and fellow 13-year-old Mo'ne
Davis, a pitching sensation who led her Philadelphia boys'
baseball team to the Little League World Series and landed a
spot on the cover of Sports Illustrated.
Tavi Gevinson, the 18-year-old fashion writer and founder of
popular online magazine Rookie, was noted as emblematic of the
contemporary teen in the Internet age, while transgender
activist Jazz Jennings, 14, and Hong Kong pro-democracy activist
Joshua Wong, 18, also made the list.
The dominant categories were athletes, actors and singers.
Actors taking center stage were Kiernan Shipka, 14, of "Mad
Men," Rico Rodriguez, 16, of "Modern Family" and "The
Equalizer's" Chloe Grace Moretz, 17.
Pop singers Becky G, 17, and Austin Mahone, 18, earned
plaudits as did New Zealand pro golfer Lydia Ko, 17, and Afghan
National Cycling Team member Salma Kakar, 17.
Teens noted for business success include 15-year-old Erik
Finman, founder of the online tutoring site Botangle.com;
YouTube fashion star Bethany Mota, 18, and
actress-turned-stockpicker Rachel Fox, 18.
Irish trio Ciara Judge, 16, Emer Hickey, 17, and Sophie
Healy-Thow, 17, were noted for their discovery of bacteria that
deposits nitrogen from the atmosphere into soil.
Los Angeles teen chef Flynn McGarry, 15, joined stars of
Twitter's Vine short-form video service, Nash Grier, and singer
Shawn Mendes, both 16.
Jaden Smith, 16, son of actors Will Smith and Jada Pinkett
Smith, was recognized for acting and his Twitter following,
while reality TV stars the Jenner sisters Kendall, 18, and
Kylie, 17, were noted for their burgeoning Hollywood and
merchandising careers.
Also in the spotlight were 19-year-olds Megan Grassell,
founded of the Yellowberry clothing company that makes bras for
teens, and South African-Australian YouTube star and
actor-musician Troye Sivan.
(Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Piya Sinha-Roy and Gunna
Dickson)