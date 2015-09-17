By Edward Baran
| LONDON, Sept 17
LONDON, Sept 17 Posing by the craft that carried
her into orbit as the first woman in space, Russia's Valentina
Tereshkova opened a London exhibition on Thursday dedicated to
Soviet exploration of the cosmos.
On June 16, 1963, Tereshkova blasted off aboard the Vostok-6
-- 20 years before Sally Ride became the first U.S. woman to
travel into space.
The 2.6 tonne Vostok-6 goes on display at "Cosmonauts: Birth
of the Space Age", which London's Science Museum calls "the
greatest collection of Soviet spacecraft and artefacts ever seen
outside Russia".
Tereshkova orbited earth 48 times during her mission. She is
said to have shouted "Hey sky, take off your hat! I'm coming to
see you!" during launch.
Speaking of the Vostok-6, she told Reuters: "I look at it
with love because it allowed me to work successfully for over
three days in orbit."
She told reporters she had no toothbrush while aboard, and
had to make do with using her fingers and toothpaste.
The exhibition also showcases the 5-metre Soviet LK-3 lunar
lander, which was designed to take a single cosmonaut to the
moon's surface and which was kept secret until 1989.
Among other items displayed are a space toilet, shower,
fridge, a dog ejector seat and suit and a rarely-seen collection
of original Soviet space poster art, the museum said.
Russia launched the first artificial satellite into space,
the Sputnik, in 1957, followed by the first man, Yuri Gagarin,
some four years later.
"I believe this exhibition shows how interesting and
important for mankind is the work of people both on the ground
and in space," Tereshkova said.
"It creates the possibility to think about future
co-operation between our scientists, our young people who want
to fly into space."
"Cosmonauts: Birth of the Space Age" opens on Friday and
runs until March 13.
