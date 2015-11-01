(Adds background)
Nov 1 Fred Thompson, a former Republican U.S.
senator from Tennessee who also ran for president and was a
longtime film and television actor, has died at age 73, the
Nashville Tennessean reported on Sunday.
Thompson died on Sunday from a recurrence of lymphoma, the
newspaper said, quoting a statement by his family.
"It is with a heavy heart and a deep sense of grief that we
share the passing of our brother, husband, father, and
grandfather who died peacefully in Nashville surrounded by his
family," the statement said.
The tall, imposing Thompson was elected to the Senate in
1994 and served until 2003. He briefly ran for the 2008
Republican presidential nomination.
He worked as an actor before and after his political career,
appearing in supporting roles in such films as "No Way Out,"
"The Hunt for Red October," and "Days of Thunder." His most
notable television role was as conservative New York District
Attorney Arthur Branch in the long-running "Law and Order"
series, in which he appeared from 2002 to 2007.
The Alabama-born Thompson first gained popular attention as
a legal counsel on the Senate Watergate Committee investigating
the 1972 break-in at Democratic Party headquarters in
Washington. In July 1973, Thompson asked the question that led
to the disclosure by White House aide Alexander Butterfield of a
taping system inside the White House.
The existence of the tapes played a pivotal role in the
investigation of the Watergate cover-up and the 1974 resignation
of President Richard Nixon.
(Reporting by Peter Cooney in Washington; Editing by Andrew Hay
and Eric Walsh)