By Tim Ghianni
NASHVILLE, Tenn. Nov 1 Fred Thompson, a former
Republican U.S. senator from Tennessee who briefly ran for
president and straddled the world of politics and entertainment
with a prolific television and film acting career, died of
cancer on Sunday at age 73.
Thompson, a onetime real-life federal prosecutor best known
to prime-time TV audiences for his role as a district attorney
on NBC's hit show "Law & Order," died from a recurrence of
lymphoma, said Brent Leatherwood, executive director of the
Tennessee Republican Party.
The actor-politician, who first made a name for himself in
Washington as a Watergate investigator, was in hospice care at
the time of his death, Leatherwood said.
"It is with a heavy heart and a deep sense of grief that we
share the passing of our brother, husband, father, and
grandfather, who died peacefully in Nashville surrounded by his
family," relatives said in a statement published by the
Nashville Tennessean newspaper.
The tall, imposing Thompson was elected to the Senate in
1994 and served for two terms before retiring in 2003.
He announced his bid for the Republican presidential
nomination on NBC's "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" in
September 2007 but dropped out of the race in January after
garnering little support.
Born in Sheffield, Alabama, Thompson earned a law degree
from Vanderbilt University, became a federal prosecutor and went
to work for longtime Tennessee Republican Senator Howard Baker.
It was Baker who secured him a job as minority legal counsel
for the special Senate Watergate Committee investigating the
1972 burglary at the Democratic Party headquarters in
Washington.
Thompson has been credited with helping Baker craft the
famous question that framed the panel's inquiry - "What did the
president know, and when did he know it?"
During a nationally televised hearing in July 1973, Thompson
asked the question that led to the public disclosure by White
House aide Alexander Butterfield of a secret Oval Office
tape-recording system.
The existence of the tapes played a pivotal role in the
investigation of the Watergate cover-up and the 1974 resignation
of President Richard Nixon.
Moving between politics and entertainment, Thompson played
supporting roles in numerous films, including "No Way Out," "The
Hunt for Red October," "Days of Thunder," "Die Hard 2" and "In
the Line of Fire."
His most notable TV role was as the no-nonsense New York
D.A. Arthur Branch in the long-running "Law & Order" series, in
which he appeared from 2002 to 2007.
