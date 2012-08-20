LOS ANGELES Actress Tichina Arnold, best known for her role in Fox sitcom "Martin," married Rico Hines in Hawaii over the weekend.

Arnold, 43, kept her 245,000 Twitter followers entertained with wedding updates, posting pictures of herself and the bridal party at the marriage ceremony that took place in Honolulu on Saturday.

Arnold also starred in TV sitcom "Everybody Hates Chris" and is currently one of the lead characters in "Happily Divorced" alongside Fran Drescher. She announced her engagement to Hines, a college basketball coach, in March this year.

The actress was previously married to former heavyweight boxer Lamon Brewster from 1992 to 1995. She also has a daughter, 8-year-old Alijah Kai, from a relationship with music producer Carvin Haggins.

