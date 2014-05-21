LOS ANGELES May 21 The ex-wife of Tiger Woods
said she has a good relationship with the golfer and called him
a "great father" in her first media comments on their
relationship since their marriage was dissolved four years ago
after his serial cheating.
Elin Nordegren, 34, told People magazine in an interview
published on Wednesday that she has put Woods' publicized
affairs in the past.
"I have moved on, and I am in a good place," Swedish born
Nordegren said. "My relationship with Tiger is centered around
our children, and we are doing really good - we really are - and
I am so happy that is the case. He is a great father."
Woods, 38, and Nordegren divorced in 2010, less than a year
after his string of at least a dozen affairs came to light in
one of the biggest sex scandals in the world of sports.
The revelations tarnished the highly crafted image of Woods,
one of the world's richest and most popular athletes, costing
him tens of millions of dollars in endorsements at the time and
providing months of fodder for tabloids.
The couple has two children - daughter Sam, 6, and son
Charlie, 5 - and live near each other in Florida. Nordegren, a
former model and nanny, married Woods in 2003 and her divorce
settlement with Woods was estimated to be worth $100 million.
"In the beginning, you tamp down the animosity for the kids'
sake," said Nordegren, who went through intensive therapy at the
time of the split and says she still sees a therapist weekly.
"I'm not going to deny that I went through the wringer. But
I don't think I doubted we'd end up here," she said. "That was
always my dream, that the kids can have two loving parents that
show respect for each other. And I feel that's what they have."
Woods, a 14-time major champion winner, is now in a
relationship with Olympic alpine skier Lindsey Vonn.
