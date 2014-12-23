NEW YORK Dec 23 Movie director Tim Burton and
British actress Helena Bonham Carter have separated after 13
years together, People magazine said on Tuesday.
The couple, who never married, parted earlier this year but
have remained friends and co-parents to their children, Billy,
11 and Nell, 7, Carter's representative told People.
"We would ask that you respect their privacy and that of
their children during this time," the representative said.
Burton, 56, met Carter, 48, when he directed her in the 2001
film "Planet of the Apes." Since then the pair have worked on
several movies together, including "Sweeney Todd" and "Alice in
Wonderland."
(Reporting by Patricia Reaney; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)