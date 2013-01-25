Jan 25 Soul music legend Tina Turner has taken
the first steps toward giving up her U.S. passport and becoming
a citizen of Switzerland, the country she has called home for
nearly 20 years.
The Zurich suburb of Kusnacht has approved Swiss citizenship
for the "Proud Mary" singer, pending confirmation from other
authorities in the country, a spokeswoman for Turner said on
Friday.
Turner, who was born in Tennessee, moved to Switzerland in
1995 to join her German-born record producer partner Erwin Bach
and has lived there since. She enjoys the privacy she receives
there and has no plans to live elsewhere, the spokeswoman said.
"I'm very happy in Switzerland and I feel at home here,"
Turner, 73, was quoted as telling the Swiss daily newspaper
Blick.
The eight-time Grammy winner retired from performing after
her last tour, which ended 2009. Her hits with Ike Turner and as
a solo artist include "What's Love Got To Do With It," "Private
Dancer" and "River Deep - Mountain High."
