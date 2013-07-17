ZURICH, July 17 Singer Tina Turner has married
her long-time partner in a civil ceremony in Switzerland ahead
of a Buddhist celebration at their home on the banks of Lake
Zurich on Sunday.
The 73-year-old "Simply the Best" singer tied the knot with
German-born record producer Erwin Bach at a registry office in
the Kuesnacht suburb of Zurich where they live, a municipal
official said on Wednesday.
"Turner had the civil ceremony a few days ago," Kuesnacht
official Hannes Friess told Reuters.
Turner, an eight-time Grammy winner known for songs like
"River Deep, Mountain High" and "Private Dancer", will celebrate
the wedding with a Buddhist water ceremony at her lakefront
mansion this weekend, Swiss newspapers reported.
The singer, who was born in Tennessee but has lived in
Switzerland for nearly 20 years, was reported to have sent
flyers to neighbours apologising in advance for any noise from
the residence where a small stage is being built for the party.
Turner enjoyed huge success in the late 1960s and early
1970s performing with her husband, Ike Turner, but the couple
divorced in 1978 after a stormy marriage in which she was
beaten. Ike Turner died of a cocaine overdose in 2007.
Their marriage was portrayed in the 1993 film "What's Love
Got to Do with It", named after one of the hit songs that helped
launch her solo career in the 1980s.
Turner retired from performing after her last tour, which
ended in 2009, and became a Swiss citizen earlier this year.
(Reporting by Alice Baghdjian and Katharina Bart, Editing by
Belinda Goldsmith)