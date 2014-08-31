Aug 31 Celebrity chef Todd English, owner of a number of trendy U.S. restaurants including Figs in Boston, was arrested on Sunday on a charge of intoxicated driving in Southampton on New York's Long Island.

English was arraigned on a misdemeanor charge and released on $1,500 bail following his early morning arrest, Southampton police said. His car was seen drifting on a county road around 3:30 a.m. local time, police said.

English's attorney, Brian DeSesa, did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

English, who is from Boston, has opened restaurants all over the world and currently operates more than a dozen eateries, including The Todd English Food Hall at the Plaza Hotel in New York. The author of several cookbooks, he also is the host of the television show "Food Trip With Todd English." (Reporting by Victoria Cavaliere in Seattle; Editing by Barbara Goldberg in New York and Paul Simao)