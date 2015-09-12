A small plane being used in the production of Tom Cruise's new movie "Mena" crashed in Colombia on Friday, killing two crew members and sending a third to the hospital, according to reports in U.S. and Colombian media.

American celebrity gossip website TMZ said two American pilots and a Colombian citizen were on board, but authorities were still determining who had died.

TMZ said Cruise was not involved in the crash.

The twin-engine plane went down in San Pedro de los Milagros, near Medellin, on Friday evening, the Colombian civilian aviation authority said in a statement to Spanish language news broadcaster NTN24.

The cause of the crash was not yet known but TMZ said there were reports of bad weather in the area.

"Mena" is about a former American airline pilot who became a drug smuggler during the 1980s then later worked for the U.S. government.

Cruise's spokeswoman was not immediately available for comment about the crash.

(Reporting by Victoria Cavaliere; Editing by Kim Coghill)