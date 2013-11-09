By Piya Sinha-Roy
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Nov 8 Actor Tom Cruise called
reports that he had abandoned his daughter Suri after his
divorce from actress Katie Holmes "patently false" in court
documents for a defamation and invasion of privacy lawsuit
against a German media company.
In a declaration that offered a rare glimpse into the
actor's marriage and his Scientology religion, Cruise said he
had "in no way cut Suri out of my life - whether physically,
emotionally, financially or otherwise."
The declaration was filed this week in California federal
court as part of the ongoing lawsuit, which is asking for $50
million in damages.
In a September video deposition as part of the lawsuit,
Cruise's life with Holmes and Suri came under scrutiny. In court
transcripts, the 51-year-old actor said that while Holmes, 34,
was a practitioner of Scientology before and during their
marriage, she left the church when she filed for divorce.
He said one of Holmes' "assertions" for the divorce was that
she wanted to protect Suri from Scientology. He added that
7-year-old Suri, his daughter from his marriage to Holmes, was
not currently practicing the religion.
The initial lawsuit was filed by Cruise in October 2012
against Bauer Publishing Company, after the company's magazines
had published reports claiming Cruise had abandoned Suri
following the couple's 2012 divorce.
Bauer's publications include U.S. celebrity magazines Life &
Style, and InTouch Weekly.
"'Has he chosen Scientology over Suri for good? Abandoned by
Daddy.' I mean come on, that is absolutely disgusting. That is
absolutely disgusting," Cruise said in the video deposition.
"I'm very privileged to be able to have the life that I
have, and I believe that. But there is a line that - that I draw
for myself and - and that's it. And I asked for an apology. I
asked for a retraction. They denied it."
The court transcripts from the Sept. 9 deposition showed
that Cruise had only seen Suri for 10 days in the immediate five
months after Holmes filed for divorce from the actor in June
2012.
The actor said he found questions regarding whether Holmes
had left him and Scientology to protect their daughter
"offensive," and said "there are many different other aspects to
the divorce."
"Like with any relationship, there are many different levels
to it ... I find it very offensive. There is no need to protect
my daughter from my religion," he said.
Representatives for Cruise did not immediately return
Reuters' requests for comment.
Cruise, who has become part of Hollywood's A-list and fronts
action franchises including the "Mission Impossible" films, is
one of the highest profile members of the Church of Scientology,
a religion founded by science fiction writer L. Ron Hubbard in
1954.
Followers of Scientology believe humans are immortal beings
whose existence extends beyond one lifetime, but critics of the
church describe it as a cult that harasses people who try to
quit.
Actress Leah Remini was one of the most prominent
celebrities to leave the Church of Scientology earlier this
year, and has spoken out about being cut off by many friends due
to her decision.
