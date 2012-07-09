Actress Katie Holmes leaves the Children's Museum of the Arts in the SoHo neighborhood of New York, July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

LOS ANGELES Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes said in a joint statement on Monday that they are "working together" to settle their divorce and custody of their 6-year-old daughter Suri.

"We are committed to working together as parents to accomplish what is in our daughter Suri's best interests," the estranged couple said in a joint statement from their respective representatives.

"We want to keep matters affecting our family private and express our respect for each other's commitment to our respective beliefs and support each other's roles as parents," the statement said.

Holmes, 33, filed for divorce from "Mission Impossible" star Cruise, 50, a little over one week ago seeking sole custody of their daughter. The filing sparked headlines worldwide that Holmes was seeking to keep Suri from being raised in the Church of Scientology, of which Cruise is a key member.

(Reporting By Bob Tourtellotte in Los Angeles; editing by M.D. Golan)