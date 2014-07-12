(Adds celebrity reaction)
By Eric M. Johnson
July 12 Tommy Ramone, the drummer and last
surviving original member of the American punk band the Ramones,
whose aggressive and fast-driving songs spearheaded the
punk-rock movement, has died at the age of 65, an associate said
on Saturday.
The death was confirmed by Dave Frey, director at Ramones
Productions, the company that controls the band's copyright.
Frey declined to provide additional information, but a statement
on the band's Facebook page said the musician died on Friday.
Born Thomas Erdelyi in Budapest, Hungary, he was the
co-founder of the band and its drummer from 1974 to 1978. He was
the last surviving member of its original quartet, who adopted
pseudonyms ending with the surname "Ramone."
The New York band, with mops of long hair, black leather
jackets, torn jeans and sneakers, had limited chart success but
deeply influenced scores of musicians who would go on to form
bands such as the Clash, the Sex Pistols, Nirvana and Green Day.
They were seen as masters of minimalist, under
two-and-a-half minute tunes played at blistering tempo, such as
"Blitzkrieg Bop," "I Wanna be Sedated," "Rockaway Beach," and
"Sheena is a Punk Rocker."
The band's style, anchored by Tommy's frenetic drumming, was
partly a reaction to the bloated, and heavily produced rock
music of the mid-1970s.
The Ramones' eponymous first-album, released in 1976,
revitalized the rock scene, and in 2002 they were inducted into
the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
"The Ramones got back to basics: simple, speedy,
stripped-down rock and roll songs. Voice, guitar, bass, drums.
No makeup, no egos, no light shows, no nonsense," the Rock and
Roll Hall of Fame said on its website.
HEY HO
"They are heard everywhere. At every sporting event you hear
'Hey, ho, let's go!'" Frey said, citing lyrics from "Blitzkrieg
Bop." "They connected in a big way."
Frey called Tommy last month to tell him their debut record
had reached gold status and said the musician was thrilled. "He
couldn't believe it," Frey said.
The Ramones performed 2,263 concerts between their formation
in 1974 and final show in 1996. They released 21 studio, live
and compilation albums over a 20-year period, the Rock and Roll
Hall of Fame said.
Guitarist Johnny Ramone, born John Cummings, died of
prostate cancer in 2004. Singer Joey Ramone, born Jeff Hyman,
died of lymphoma in 2001. Bassist Dee Dee Ramone, born Douglas
Colvin, died the following year of a heroin overdose.
"They're all gone now," Carrie Brownstein, co-founder of the
band Sleater-Kinney and star of the show "Portlandia," said in a
tweet. "R.I.P. Tommy Ramone."
Singer Pete Yorn said in a tweet about the musician's death
"this guy was solid."
Tommy, who acted at various times also as a songwriter,
producer, and engineer, died at his home in Queens, New York,
according to a statement on Facebook from New York Rocker
Magazine publisher Andy Schwartz.
He had been in hospice care following treatment for cancer
of the bile duct, and is survived by Claudia Tienan, his partner
of 40 years, and other family members including nephews Eric and
David, Schwartz said.
In recent years, Tommy and Tienan performed and recorded as
the indie-acoustic country and bluegrass duo Uncle Monk,
Schwartz said.
In high school, Tommy played guitar in a group called
Tangerine Puppets that also included Ramones guitarist Johnny
Ramone on bass and trained as a recording engineer and assisted
on various New York sessions, including with Jimi Hendrix in
1969, Schwartz said.
(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Additional reporting
by Mark Heinrich and Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Louise Heavens
and Marguerita Choy)