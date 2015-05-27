May 27 Wal-Mart Stores Inc said it settled a lawsuit with the representatives of comedian Tracy Morgan and two others, who were seriously injured in an accident involving its truck.

The crash on June 7 last year killed comedian James McNair. Wal-Mart had already settled with his children.

The terms and conditions of the settlement with Morgan and the other plaintiffs remain confidential, the company said.

McNair, Morgan and others were returning from a performance in Delaware when the limousine bus they were traveling in on the New Jersey Turnpike was rear-ended by a Wal-Mart truck.

Morgan, who starred in the TV show "30 Rock" and the late night comedy sketch show "Saturday Night Live", suffered a serious brain injury and several broken bones and spent weeks in hospital and rehabilitation.