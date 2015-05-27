(Adds background, joint statement from Morgan, Wal-Mart,
By Patricia Reaney
NEW YORK May 27 Comedian Tracy Morgan and other
people injured in a crash with a Wal-Mart Stores Inc
truck last year have reached an out-of-court settlement for an
undisclosed sum with the world's largest retailer, court
documents filed on Wednesday showed.
Morgan, who starred in the TV show "30 Rock" and the late
night comedy sketch show "Saturday Night Live," was badly
injured and comedian James 'Jimmy Mack' McNair was killed in the
June 7 accident on the New Jersey Turnpike.
Terms and conditions of the settlement with Morgan, comedian
Ardley Fuqua Jr., Morgan's assistant Jeffrey Millea and Millea's
wife, Krista, were undisclosed. The parties had a strong joint
interest in keeping the information confidential, the documents
showed.
"Wal-Mart did right by me and my family, and for my
associates and their families. I am grateful that the case was
resolved amicably," Morgan said in a joint statement with the
retailer.
Greg Foran, president and chief executive officer of Walmart
U.S., said that although the company could not change what
happened, it was committed to helping ensure the well-being of
those hurt or affected by the accident.
"We are deeply sorry that one of our trucks was involved,"
he added.
Benedict Morelli, lawyer for the plaintiffs, said the
company took full responsibility for the accident.
McNair's two children, Danita and Jamel, settled their
lawsuit against Wal-Mart in January for $10 million, which will
be split between them.
Morgan, 46, suffered a serious brain injury and several
broken bones, and the other passengers were also injured when
the limousine bus they were traveling in was rear-ended by a
Wal-Mart truck when they were returning from a comedy
performance in Delaware.
They claimed Wal-Mart should have known that the truck
driver, Kevin Roper, had been awake for more than 24 hours
before the crash and should not have been on the road.
Morgan spent months recuperating from his injuries. The
comedian's planned series for the FXX cable and satellite
television channel was put on hold. The company said last year
the show would be kept in the pipeline.
Federal investigators said Roper was driving about 20 miles
per hour (32 km per hour) over the speed limit just before the
crash.
Wal-Mart had said the injuries were caused wholly, or in
part, because the survivors of the crash had failed to wear seat
belts.
Roper has pleaded not guilty to charges of vehicular
homicide and assault-by-auto.
