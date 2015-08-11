(Recasts with formal conclusion from NTSB review)
WASHINGTON Aug 11 A speeding Wal-Mart
truck driver who had been awake for 28 hours was held
responsible on Tuesday for a 2014 highway crash that left "30
Rock" star Tracy Morgan with brain injuries and killed a fellow
comedian, U.S. transport regulators said.
The National Transportation Safety Board also concluded in a
review that the injuries to Morgan and other passengers were
exacerbated by their failure to wear seat belts.
Changes to the interior of their limousine van trapped them
inside for some 40 minutes after the vehicle overturned in the
June 7, 2014 collision on the New Jersey turnpike, the review
board said.
Morgan, 46, suffered a serious brain injury and broken bones
and was left in a coma. The "Saturday Night Live" star has not
performed since the accident. Comedian James "Jimmy Mack" McNair
was killed and nine other people were injured in the chain
reaction collision that involved 21 people in six vehicles
In a public hearing, NTSB officials said the Wal-Mart truck
driver had driven 800 miles overnight to the company's
distribution center before embarking on his delivery, and had
been awake for more than 28 hours at the time of the crash.
The truck was driving 65 miles per hour (104 km per hour) in
a 45 miles per hour (72 km per hour) zone. It did not slow down
when entering a road construction zone where it rear-ended the
slower-traveling limousine van at around 1:00 a.m. ET, the NTSB
said.
"The passengers ... had no available exits until emergency
responders removed part of a plywood panel that had been
installed between the passenger compartment and the cab," NTSB
Chairman Christopher Hart said at the meeting in Washington.
The only other way of exiting, a sliding door, "had become
inoperable in the crash," Hart said.
The driver of the van was not wearing a seat belt and only
one of the six passengers was strapped in, allowing them to be
thrown around inside at the time of the impact.
NTSB investigators recommended that Wal-Mart improve
fatigue management programs for drivers and install better
vehicle warning systems for drivers and delivery operators.
The truck driver, Kevin Roper, faces charges of vehicular
homicide and assault by auto and is awaiting trial in New
Jersey.
Morgan and some of the others who were injured reached a
settlement with Wal-Mart in May, although terms have not been
made public.
(Reporting by Susan Heavey and Jill Serjeant; Editing by Bill
Trott, Will Dunham and Andrew Hay)