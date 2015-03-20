(Adds confirmation from Wal-Mart, background, quotes)
March 20 The children of the comedian James
McNair, who was killed in a highway crash that injured fellow
comic Tracy Morgan, have reached a settlement with Wal-Mart
, the company confirmed on Friday.
The out-out-court settlement for the June 7 crash last year
was initially announced in January. Media reports on Friday
cited documents filed in New York's Westchester County that
revealed the children were awarded a total of $10 million.
"We are glad to have reached an agreement but we can't
discuss the terms and conditions of the settlement," a spokesman
for the company told Reuters.
"We deeply regret the loss of Mr. McNair as a result of the
accident," he added
McNair, 62, died after the limousine bus he was traveling in
on the New Jersey Turnpike was rear-ended by a Wal-Mart truck
when he was returning with Morgan and others from a comedy
performance in Delaware.
Daryl Zaslow, the lawyer for McNair's family, said Wal-Mart
did not admit liability in the settlement.
The family of McNair were not immediately available to
comment.
(Writing by Patricia Reaney; Edited by Alan Crosby)