NEW YORK, Sept 30 Comedian Tracy Morgan, who was
injured in a road accident that caused the death of his friend,
was incredulous on Tuesday that retailer Wal-Mart Stores Inc
blamed him and others in the vehicle for their injuries,
saying they were not wearing seat belts.
In a court filing on Monday in response to a lawsuit filed
by Morgan and three other plaintiffs over the June 7 crash on
the New Jersey Turnpike, Wal-Mart said the injuries were caused
in whole or in part by their failure to wear an appropriate
restraint device.
"After I heard what Wal-Mart said in court I felt I had to
speak out," Morgan, 45, said in a statement. "I can't believe
Wal-Mart is blaming me for an accident that they caused. My
friends and I were doing nothing wrong."
Morgan and his friends have neither confirmed nor denied
that they were using seat belts when the accident occurred.
Wal-Mart said that by failing to use seat belts, the
passengers "upon information and belief, acted unreasonably and
in disregard" of their best interests.
Wal-Mart said on Tuesday that it was committed to working to
resolve all the issues resulting from the accident.
"While we were required to respond to the lawsuit, we have
also taken steps to encourage settlement discussions. Our
thoughts continue to go out to everyone involved, and we remain
committed to doing what's right," Brooke Buchanan, a spokeswoman
for the company, said in a statement.
Morgan, who starred in the TV show "30 Rock" and the late
night comedy sketch show "Saturday Night Live," suffered a
broken leg and nose and several broken ribs. His friend,
comedian James McNair, died after the Wal-Mart truck slammed
into the back of their chauffeured limo bus, flipping it over.
The comedian spent weeks in hospital and rehabilitation
recovering from his injuries.
Morgan and the other plaintiffs, comedian Ardie Fuqua,
Morgan's assistant, Jeffrey Millea and Millea's wife, Krista
Millea, claimed in their July 10 lawsuit that Wal-Mart knew or
should have known its truck driver, Kevin Roper, had been awake
for more than 24 hours before the crash and should not have been
on the road.
Roper was driving about 20 miles per hour (32 km per hour)
over the speed limit just before the crash, according to federal
investigators. He has pleaded not guilty to charges of vehicular
homicide and assault-by-auto.
