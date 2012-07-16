Actress Uma Thurman arrives at a party to celebrate the upcoming launch of the Versace for H&M collection in New York November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/Files

LOS ANGELES Actress Uma Thurman, star of movies such as "Kill Bill" and "Pulp Fiction," has given birth to her third child, a girl, the actress' manager confirmed on Monday.

"Mom and baby are doing well!" Jason Weinberg, Thurman's manager, said in a statement. Weinberg did not reveal any other details, but celebrity news publication Us Weekly said the baby was born on Sunday.

The baby is Thurman's first child with partner financier Arpad Busson. Thurman has a 14-year-old daughter, Maya, and a 10-year-old son, Levon, with her ex-husband, actor Ethan Hawke.

Thurman, 42, and Busson, 49, have been dating on and off since 2007, including a brief engagement. The couple reunited earlier this year and Thurman announced she was expecting their child in February.

The actress most recently appeared on the hit musical television show, "Smash."

(Reporting By Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte and Paul Simao)