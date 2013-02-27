American pianist Van Cliburn, who burst onto the world stage at the height of the Cold War, awing Russian audiences with his exquisite Tchaikovsky and Rachmaninoff concertos and winning fame and fortune back home, died on Wednesday. He was 78.

Cliburn died at his home in Fort Worth, Texas, after suffering from bone cancer, his publicist Mary Lou Falcone told Reuters. (Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)