a day ago
French Holocaust survivor Simone Veil dies aged 89
#World News
June 30, 2017 / 9:08 AM / a day ago

French Holocaust survivor Simone Veil dies aged 89

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Simone Veil, a Holocaust survivor who became a French Cabinet Minister and President of the European Parliament, attends a cocktail event after receiving the "Charles V European Award 2008" from Spanish King Juan Carlos during a ceremony at the Monastery of Yuste, in the western Spanish region of Caceres, June 18, 2008.Susana Vera/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - Simone Veil, a former magistrate and Holocaust survivor best known in France for legalising abortion in the 1970s, died on Friday, her family said. She was 89 years old.

A Jewish survivor of a Nazi death camp at Ravensbruck with the prisoner number 78651 tattooed on her arm, she was also a fervent European and civil libertarian, becoming the first directly elected president of the European parliament in 1979.

Reporting by Emile Picy; Writing by Richard Lough; editing by Michel Rose

