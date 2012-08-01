Following are some of the books written by author Gore Vidal, who died on Tuesday at his home in California at the age of 86 (read story here), in a publishing career spanning over six decades.

-Williwaw (1946)

-The City and the Pillar (1948)

-The Season of Comfort (1949)

-Messiah (1954)

-A Thirsty Evil (1956)

-Myra Breckinridge (1968)

-Reflections Upon a Sinking Ship (1969)

-Two Sisters (1970)

-Burr (1973)

-Myron (1975)

-1876 (1976)

-Kalki (1978)

-Sex is Politics and Vice Versa (1979)

-Lincoln (1984)

-Empire (1987)

-Hollywood (1990)

-The Decline and Fall of the American Empire (1992)

-Palimpsest: A Memoir (1995)

-Sexually Speaking: Collected Sex Writings (1999)

-The Golden Age (2000)

-Imperial America: Reflections on the United States of Amnesia (2004)

-Point to Point Navigation: A Memoir (2006)

-Clouds and Eclipses: The Collected Short Stories (2006)

