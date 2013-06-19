By Alex Dobuzinskis
| LOS ANGELES, June 19
LOS ANGELES, June 19 Vince Flynn, the
best-selling author of the Mitch Rapp series of political
thrillers that includes "American Assassin" and "The Last Man,"
died on Wednesday at age 47 after a battle with prostate cancer,
his representatives said.
Flynn, who turned to writing as a way of fighting his
dyslexia, died at a hospital in his hometown of St. Paul,
Minnesota, said David Brown, spokesman for Atria Books, an
imprint of Simon & Schuster that publishes the author's novels.
Flynn's most recently published book was "The Last Man" in
2012. Atria will put out "The Survivor" in October.
All but one of Flynn's 14 novels center on fictional
character Mitch Rapp, an operative for the Central Intelligence
Agency who targets Islamic militants and often takes extreme
measures to achieve his goals.
Flynn regularly made the New York Times best-seller list,
and after the publication of his 2007 novel "Protect and Defend"
he began topping the list.
Flynn self-published his first novel, "Term Limits," which
became a runaway success in the Twin Cities area of Minnesota
and led to a deal with an imprint of Simon & Schuster Inc. It
published the book for wider release in 1997 and saw the work
become a New York Times best seller in paperback.
Like the books that would follow, "Term Limits" was a
political thriller. But it did not feature Rapp, who would make
his first appearance in Flynn's next book, "Transfer of Power,"
in 1999.
Among Flynn's best-known books is "American Assassin," which
was published in 2010 and chronicled Rapp's first assignment as
a CIA operative after losing his high school sweetheart in the
1988 bombing of Pan Am flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland.
"It has been our distinct honor to publish Vince Flynn for
the entire length of his career," Carolyn Reidy, president and
CEO of Simon & Schuster Inc, said in a statement. "As good as
Vince was on the page - and he gave millions of readers
countless hours of pleasure - he was even more engaging in
person."
Flynn was a frequent guest on cable television news programs
such as "The O'Reilly Factor" on the Fox network.
Before becoming a writer, Flynn worked in sales and
marketing at Kraft General Foods before leaving in 1990 to join
the U.S. Marine Corps as an aviation candidate. He had to leave
the program due to medical problems stemming from concussions
and seizures suffered as a child, according to his publisher.
Flynn announced in 2011 that he had Stage III metastatic
prostate cancer.
He is survived by his wife, Lysa Flynn, and three children.
(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Bill Trott)