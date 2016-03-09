By Piya Sinha-Roy
LOS ANGELES, March 8 "The Matrix" filmmaker
Lilly Wachowski, formerly known as Andy, came out as a
transgender woman on Tuesday in a candid post entitled "Sex
change shocker - Wachowski brothers now sisters!!!," four years
after her sister Lana Wachowski revealed she was a transgender
woman.
Lilly Wachowski, 48, said in a statement in Chicago's Windy
City Times that she decided to make her gender reassignment
public after a journalist from Britain's Daily Mail attempted to
coerce her to do an interview about her transition.
"I knew at some point I would have to come out publicly. You
know, when you're living as an out transgender person it's
kind of difficult to hide. I just wanted - needed some time to
get my head right, to feel comfortable. But apparently I don't
get to decide this," Lilly Wachowski wrote.
Her sister Lana, 50, formerly known as Larry, came out
publicly as a transgender woman in 2012.
In her statement, Lilly Wachowski touched on the struggles
faced by the transgender community, and said that while progress
has been made, "we continue to be demonized and vilified in the
media where attack ads portray us as potential predators to keep
us from even using the goddamn bathroom."
"So yeah, I'm transgender. And yeah, I've transitioned," she
said, adding that she is out to her wife, family and friends.
The Wachowskis, who are notoriously private about their
lives and rarely give interviews, have carved a reputation with
"The Matrix" franchise, "V for Vendetta" and, most recently,
Netflix's sci-fi series "Sense8."
Lilly Wachowski's transition comes amid a growing spotlight
on the transgender community.
Reality TV star and Olympic gold medalist Caitlyn Jenner,
formerly known as Bruce Jenner, has so far been the most
high-profile personality to come out as a transgender woman last
year, and has been an advocate for LGBT rights.
Amazon's Golden Globe-winning series "Transparent," which
follows the gender transition of a family patriarch, has also
helped shed light on the community and just last month, Mya
Taylor became the first transgender actress to win an
Independent Spirit Award for her role in the film "Tangerine."
