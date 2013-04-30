April 30 Campaigns for pop stars Justin Bieber
and Lady Gaga joined comedian Jerry Seinfeld and the team behind
President Barack Obama's 2012 social media election strategy on
Tuesday in winning Webby Awards, the annual honors for
excellence on the Internet.
R&B singer Frank Ocean, fake news website, The Onion, and
humor website Funny or Die also picked up awards.
The Webby Awards recognizes websites, online video, social
media and apps and interactive advertising.
Judges praised team Obama's social media campaign for having
"masterfully combined savvy political and tech genius to become
the secret weapon behind Obama's commanding reelection" and its
ability to use data to target voters efficiently.
The Webby judging panel included the co-founder of
microblogging site Twitter, Biz Stone, Internet media mogul
Arianna Huffington and Kevin Systrom, the creator of online
photo-sharing service Instagram.
The promotional campaign behind Justin Bieber's fragrance,
Girlfriend, which called on fans to submit their own video
versions of the teen pop star's song of the same name, won the
People's Voice Award in an Internet vote.
Seinfeld's online series, "Comedians in Cars Getting
Coffee," in which he converses with actors and comedians, won
for Outstanding Comedic Performance and was lauded for combining
"Hollywood-style entertainment with the Internet."
Lady Gaga, who along with Bieber is known for using social
media to create a devout fan following, was honored for "Gaga's
Workshop," a promotion with department store Barneys.
Grammy-winner Ocean won Person of the Year for using the
"power of the Web as a medium for cultural change," the Webbys
said. Last year, Ocean made waves when he published an open
letter on his blog about a same-sex relationship.
Other winners included actor Kevin Spacey and producer Dana
Brunetti for creating the online television drama series "House
of Cards" for video streaming service Netflix, and
actors Ben Stiller, Ken Marino and creator Erica Oyama for the
online comedy series "Burning Love."
U.S. football player Chris Kluwe was honored for his online
activism as Athlete of the Year, while Steve Wilhite won the
Lifetime Achievement award for the durability of his
two-decade-old GIF image format.
Companies such as the New York Times, HBO
and Nike also won Webby Awards.