LONDON Nov 3 Oscar-winning writer and actor
Colin Welland, who won an Academy Award in 1982 for his
screenplay for "Chariots of Fire", has died after suffering from
Alzheimer's disease for several years, his family said on
Tuesday.
Welland, 81, who also won a British Bafta award for his
portrayal of the English teacher Mr. Farthing in director Ken
Loach's "Kes" in 1969, died on Monday, a family statement said.
Welland was renowned in Britain for having warned American
audiences, as he accepted his Oscar in 1982, "The British are
coming!"
The Leigh, Lancashire-born former art teacher had a role in
Sam Peckinpah's "Straw Dogs" of 1971 and became well known to
British television audiences in the police serial "Z Cars".
"Colin will be desperately missed by his family and
friends," his family said in the statement distributed by
Welland's agent, United Agents. "Alzheimer's is a cruel illness
and there have been difficult times but in the end Colin died
peacefully in his sleep."
He is survived by his wife Patricia, four children and six
grandchildren.
